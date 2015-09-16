WASHINGTON, Sept 16 The United States has
identified a small number of Russian helicopters at a Syrian
airfield, U.S. officials said on Wednesday, the latest addition
to what Washington believes is a significant Russian military
buildup in the country.
One of the officials said four helicopters had been
identified, including helicopter gunships, although it was not
clear when the Russian helicopters had arrived there. The
officials spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.
Reuters has previously reported on U.S. assessments that
Russia has sent about 200 naval infantry forces, battle tanks,
artillery and other equipment to an airfield near Latakia, a
stronghold of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
The Pentagon has said Russia's movement of equipment and
personnel suggest preparations to establish an air operations
hub in Syria, where a U.S.-led coalition is carrying out
airstrikes against Islamic State militants.
Moscow and Washington have said their enemy is Islamic
State, whose fighters control part of Syria.
Russia supports Assad's government, while the United States
has said Assad's presence is fueling the 4-1/2 year civil war in
Syria.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart)