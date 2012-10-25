MOSCOW Oct 25 Russia on Thursday accepted a
U.S. statement that it has not supplied Stinger missiles to
Syrian rebels, but suggested the United States is coordinating
supplies of some other weapons to President Bashar al-Assad's
foes.
The United States said on Wednesday it has not supplied
Stinger missiles to Syrian rebel forces and appeared to question
Russian assertions that the U.S.-made, surface-to-air missiles
had made their way into the opposition's hands.
"Yes, the United States is not supplying man-portable
air-defence systems to rebels in Syria," Russian Foreign
Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich said in a statement.
"At the same time, it is also well-known that Washington is
aware of supplies of various types of arms to illegal armed
groups operating in Syria," he said.
"Moreover, the United States, judging by admissions by
American officials that have also been published in American
media, is conducting coordination and providing logistical
support for such supplies."
U.S. State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said on
Wednesday that the United States had provided no lethal
assistance to rebel forces whatsoever. On Thursday, she s aid the
latest Russian suggestion was "ludicrous."
"We have made a choice only to provide non-lethal
assistance. O t her countries have made a different choice. We
coordinate with all of those countries, particularly on this
issue of ensuring that we are vetting well who we are working
with, an d making sure that we are not inadvertently supporting
extremists," Nuland told a news briefing.
"But this notion that we are coordinating the military
assistance of other countries is ludicrous."
Moscow and Washington are at loggerheads over the conflict
in Syria, which activists say has killed more than 32,000 people
since protests against Assad erupted in March 2011.
Russia sold the government in Syria $1 billion worth of
weapons last year and has made clear it would oppose an arms
embargo in the U.N. Security Council, contending that rebels
would get weapons illegally anyway.
The West has criticised Russia for vetoing, along with
China, three Security Council resolutions aimed at putting
pressure on Assad to end a 19-month conflict. Moscow says it
opposes foreign interference in Syria's affairs.