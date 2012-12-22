* Assad would not quit even if pressed - Lavrov
* Syrian chemical weapons "under control" at moment
* International envoy Brahimi to visit Moscow by year-end
By Alexei Anishchuk
MOSCOW, Dec 22 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov has said neither side can win the war in Syria, and that
China and Russia would be unable to persuade President Bashar
al-Assad to quit if they tried.
Russia has been rowing back since the Kremlin's Middle East
envoy was quoted this month as saying the rebels could defeat
Assad and that Russia was preparing for a possible evacuation of
its nationals, the strongest signs yet that it was positioning
itself for a post-Assad Syria.
"Listen, no one is going to win this war," Lavrov told
reporters aboard a government plane en route to Moscow after a
Russia-European Union summit in Brussels, in comments cleared
for publication on Saturday.
Russia has angered the West and some Arab states by vetoing,
along with China, three U.N. Security Council resolutions meant
to put pressure on Assad to end bloodshed in which more than
40,000 people have died since his government began a crackdown
on protests in March 2011.
Moscow contends it is not trying to prop Assad up, but
Lavrov reiterated that it has no intention of helping remove him
- and said it anyway lacks the influence to make that happen.
"Assad is not going anywhere, no matter what anyone tells
him, be it China or Russia," he said.
"Some regional powers suggested that we tell Assad we were
ready to accommodate him. And we replied: 'Why do we have to do
it? If you have these plans, go to him directly yourselves'."
Lavrov suggested Moscow would not object "if there are those
who are ready to give him some guarantees, if this stops the
bloodshed - but only if it could stop the bloodshed, which does
not seem to be a clear fact".
"Western intelligence services have serious fears and
forecasts that the toppling of Assad would not resolve the
problem, that fighting would move to a new stage," he said.
PRIORITY TO END BLOODSHED
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia was
not concerned about Syria's current rulers staying in power but
feared the government and its opponents might simply swap roles
and fight on forever.
If "the number one priority is to end bloodshed and save
lives, we need to simply put the 'Assad problem' aside," Lavrov
said. "And make everyone declare a truce, bring in U.N.
observers, and sit the warring parties at the negotiation table
without preliminary terms like the resignation of Syria's
president."
He said international envoy Lakhdar Brahimi would visit
Russia before the end of the year. Brahimi has twice this month
met with Russian and U.S. diplomats but the talks produced no
signs of progress in ending their disagreements over Syria.
Russia says the solution must be based on a deal reached in
Geneva in June that called for a transitional government.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said at the time
that the declaration made clear Assad should step down, but
Lavrov said it did nothing of the kind.
In his latest remarks, Lavrov suggested that, by supporting
rebels, Western countries were undermining their own goal of
ensuring Syria's chemical weapons are not used.
"in our confidential conversations, our U.S. partners
acknowledge that the main threat (connected to chemical weapons)
is their capture by rebels," he said. "We tell them: 'Guys, but
you are supporting the opposition and its armed resistance'."
Lavrov said that, for now, the chemical arsenal was "under
control", adding: "The Syrian authorities have concentrated
those reserves, previously scattered across the country, in one
or two centres." He did not say when that had taken place or
give any details.
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta expressed concern this
month that Assad's government was considering using chemical
weapons as rebels intensified their push, but he said on Dec. 11
that there had been no new moves in recent days indicating that.