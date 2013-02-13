MOSCOW Feb 13 Russia is still delivering
weapons to Syria and will continue to do so despite the Middle
East country's civil war, the head of the state arms exporter
said on Wednesday.
Russia is Syria's main arms supplier and has long been an
ally of President Bashar al-Assad.
"We are continuing to carry out our obligations on contracts
for the delivery of military hardware," Rosoboronexport director
Anatoly Isaikin told a news conference.
He said the deliveries included anti-missile air defence
systems but nothing that could be used as attack weapons such as
planes or helicopters. The exports did not contravene
international law or U.N. Security Council resolutions, he said.
Moscow has blocked three U.N. Security Council resolutions
aimed at putting pressure on Assad. It says his departure must
not be a precondition for a negotiated settlement of the almost
two-year-old conflict that has killed more than 60,000 people.
(Reporting by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage)