MOSCOW, June 6 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov said on Thursday that reports chemical weapons have being
used in Syria should not be used to justify foreign military
intervention in the more than two-year-old conflict.
"The issue of chemical weapons has become the subject of
speculation and provocation," Lavrov said after meeting with
counterparts from Baltic nations. "I do not rule out that
somebody wants to use it to state that a red line has been
crossed and a foreign intervention is necessary."
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel and Gabriela Baczynska;
Editing by Steve Gutterman)