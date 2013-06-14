MOSCOW, June 14 A senior pro-Kremlin Russian
lawmaker said on Friday that information on the use of chemical
weapons by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces was
fabricated and suggested the United States would use it to
justify intervention in the conflict.
A U.S. official said on Thursday that President Barack Obama
has authorized sending U.S. weapons to Syrian rebels for the
first time, after the White House said it has proof the Syrian
government had used chemical weapons against opposition forces.
"Information about the use by Assad of chemical weapons has
been fabricated in the same place as the lies about (Saddam)
Hussein's weapons of mass destruction," Alexei Pushkov, head of
the foreign policy committee in the lower chamber of the Russian
parliament, said on Twitter. "Obama is taking the same path as
George Bush."
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Steve Gutterman)