(Adds Lavrov quote, details)
MOSCOW, June 28 Russia is committed to arranging
a peace conference on the Syria conflict but other countries and
groups are complicating matters by trying to set preconditions,
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.
Lavrov, who will meet U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
next week to discuss the planned conference, also said shipments
of weapons to rebels fighting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
"contradict the concept of the conference".
Russia, which has backed Assad by sending Damascus arms and
protecting him from U.N. Security Council resolutions, agreed
with Washington in May to help try to bring the warring sides to
a peace conference. But preparatory talks this week in Geneva
between Russian, U.S. and U.N. officials made no headway.
"The opposition, which is supported by the West, and other
countries in the region announced they are not going to the
conference as long as the regime doesn't agree to capitulate,"
Lavrov said after talks with Morocco's foreign minister.
He underlined that when the joint Russian-American
initiative was rolled out, it was agreed that the participants
would not be allowed to set any preconditions.
No date has been set for the conference. Russia, which
opposes external intervention in the crisis, says it is not
defending Assad but says his removal from power cannot be a
condition for the talks to take place.
(Reporting by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage)