By Gabriela Baczynska
MOSCOW, Sept 16 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov said on Monday it may be time to consider efforts to
force foes of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to attend an
international peace conference instead of just urging them to do
so.
Lavrov also accused European countries of trying to
reinterpret the agreement he reached with U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry over the weekend under which Syria is to give
up its chemical weapons arsenal and avoid U.S. strikes.
Lavrov's remarks suggested Russia will resist any rush to
threaten military intervention if Assad fails to implement the
deal and that it will blame the rebels - and the West - if the
agreement does not lead to a wider push to end Syria's conflict.
Lavrov and Kerry announced in May that their nations would
seek to bring Syrian government and opposition representatives
together at an international conference, but no date has been
set and Moscow says rebel recalcitrance is the main hurdle.
"It is necessary to first convince the opposition (to
attend). But maybe it's time to start using a different verb -
to force the opposition to take part in the conference," Lavrov
said after talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Nabil Fahmy.
Lavrov has repeatedly urged Western nations to work harder
to get Assad's opponents to attend the conference "without
preconditions" - a reference to their calls for Assad's exit
from power. He did not say how they might be forced to attend.
Syria's opposition has struggled to unify its fractious
forces, and divisions among rebels seeking to oust Assad have
added to Western reluctance to step in directly or provide arms.
USE OF FORCE
Russia has been the Syrian government's most powerful backer
during the conflict, using its veto power as a permanent U.N.
Security Council member three times - with China - to block
Western-backed resolutions meant to mount pressure on Assad.
Lavrov took issue with what he said were calls from Europe
for swift passage of a Security Council resolution under Chapter
VII of the U.N. Charter, which can include the use of force, to
back the U.S.-Russian agreement on Syria's chemical arms, saying
they showed a "lack of understanding" of the terms.
"Our (European) partners want to again unilaterally review
what we've agreed on with the Americans. That's not how you do
business, and I'm sure that despite these statements that are
coming from European capitals, the Americans will, as proper
negotiators, strictly stick to what has been agreed on."
Russia and the United States struck a deal on Saturday to
remove and destroy Assad's chemical arsenal after he accepted
Moscow's proposal that it hand over the weapons to international
control in a bid to avert a potential U.S. military strike.
After talks in Paris on Monday, French President Francois
Hollande's office said the three Western permanent members on
the Security Council - the United States, Britain and France -
agreed to seek a strong resolution that sets binding deadlines
for the removal of Syria's chemical weapons.
Lavrov said that under the deal with the United States, any
resort to force or other measures under Chapter VII would come
not in an initial resolution backing the agreement but in a
second resolution that could be passed if Syria uses chemical
weapons or otherwise violates its obligations.
"In such cases, as agreed with our U.S. colleagues ... the
U.N. Security Council may then adopt a new resolution which
could be based on Chapter VII," Lavrov said, but he emphasised
that such a resolution might call for measures short of the use
of force.
"No one can say what the content of this (resolution) would
be," he said.