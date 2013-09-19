BRIEF-Sibanye Gold says U.S. government panel to probe its Stillwater deal further
* Sibanye and Stillwater Mining Company received written notification from Committee On Foreign Investment In United States (CFIUS)
VALDAI, Russia, Sept 19 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he could not be 100 percent certain that a plan for the destruction of Syrian chemical weapons would be carried out successfully but he saw positive signs for hope.
"Will we be able to accomplish it all? I cannot be 100 percent sure about it," Putin told a gathering of journalists and Russia experts. "But everything we have seen so far in recent days gives us confidence that this will happen."
Putin also said he had strong grounds to believe that an Aug. 21 chemical attack in Syria was staged by opponents of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
* Sibanye and Stillwater Mining Company received written notification from Committee On Foreign Investment In United States (CFIUS)
* Canyon reports fourth quarter and 2016 results and provides update on capital program
* Cara reports q4 2016 and 2016 year end results and updates 3 year transformation