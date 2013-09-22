MOSCOW, Sept 22 Russia on Sunday criticised what
it said were Western attempts to use a Syrian chemical arms
disarmament deal to seek a U.N. resolution threatening force
against President Bashar al-Assad's government.
"They see in the U.S.-Russian deal not a chance to save the
planet from significant quantities of chemical weapons in Syria,
but as a chance to do what Russia and China will not allow,
namely to push through a resolution involving (the threat
of)force against the regime and shielding the opposition,"
Interfax news agency cited Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as
saying.
Lavrov also said Russia, which has used its veto to block
Western efforts to use the U.N. Security Council's clout to
pressure Assad's government, was ready to send troops to Syria
to ensure the safety of U.N. chemical weapons inspectors.