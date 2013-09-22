MOSCOW, Sept 22 Russia on Sunday criticised what
it said were Western attempts to use a Syrian chemical arms
disarmament deal to seek a U.N. resolution threatening force
against President Bashar al-Assad's government.
Syria has handed over information about its chemical arsenal
to a U.N.-backed weapons watchdog, meeting the first deadline of
the ambitious U.S.-Russia deal that averted the threat of
Western air strikes.
The U.N. Security Council is due to give its endorsement of
the deal, but Moscow and Washington are divided over how to
ensure compliance with the accord. U.S. President Barack Obama
has warned that he is still prepared to attack Syria, even
without a U.N. mandate, if Assad reneges on the deal.
"They see in the U.S.-Russian deal not a chance to save the
planet from significant quantities of chemical weapons in Syria,
but as a chance to do what Russia and China will not allow,
namely to push through a resolution involving (the threat of)
force against the regime and shielding the opposition," Russian
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with Russian
state television posted on his ministry's website.
Lavrov also said Russia, which has used its veto to block
Western efforts to use the U.N. Security Council's clout to
pressure Assad's government, was ready to send troops to Syria
to ensure the safety of U.N. chemical weapons inspectors.
"An international presence is needed on the perimeters of
the areas where the experts will work," he said. "We are willing
to send our troops and military police to participate," he said.
"I do not think that there is a need for a major contingent. I
think military observers will be sufficient."