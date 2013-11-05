MOSCOW Nov 5 Russia said on Tuesday Iran must
be invited to a proposed peace conference on Syria, reiterating
its stance after the main Syrian opposition leader said his
coalition would not attend if Iran took part.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also criticised
Syrian National Coalition chief Ahmad Jarba's demand for a clear
time frame for President Bashar al-Assad to leave power, saying
there should be no preconditions for the "Geneva 2" peace talks.
"All those with influence on the situation must certainly be
invited ... this includes not only Arab countries but also
Iran," Lavrov told a news conference when asked about Jarba's
statement.
Two of Lavrov's deputies were due to meet U.S. diplomats and
U.N.-Arab League Syria peace envoy Lakhdar Brahimi on Tuesday in
Geneva to discuss efforts to convene the long-delayed conference
first proposed by the United States and Russia in May.