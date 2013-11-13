MOSCOW Nov 13 Russia may donate $2 million
toward eliminating Syria's chemical weapons and is ready to
offer expert help to the body tasked with the mission, a senior
official said on Wednesday.
The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons
(OPCW), which won the Nobel Peace Prize last month, has raised
about 10 million euros ($13.5 million) to inspect Syrian
chemical arms sites under a U.S.-Russian agreement reached in
September.
But it needs more funds to destroy more than 1,000 tonnes of
chemical weapons declared by Syria.
"Russia, in principle, is ready to offer technical
assistance, experts and perhaps financial assistance. This issue
is being discussed, but the amount is somewhere around $2
million," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov was
quoted by the state-run RIA news agency as saying.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has said the total cost of
the operation could be $1 billion. Experts believe it is likely
to be less but will still run into tens or hundreds of millions
of dollars, depending on where and how the arms are destroyed.
The United States has been the biggest contributor to the
OPCW's fund for the Syria mission, with Britain, Canada,
Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland also contributing.
Washington has provided $6 million in equipment, training
and cash, split between funds with the OPCW and the United
Nations, an OPCW document seen by Reuters showed. Britain has
pledged $3 million.
Under the Russian-American proposal, Syria agreed in
September to destroy its entire chemical weapons programme by
mid-2014. The deal averted missile strikes threatened by
Washington following an Aug. 21 sarin gas attack in the
outskirts of Damascus that killed hundreds of people.
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Alistair Lyon)