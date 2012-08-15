MINSK Aug 15 Russia accused the West on
Wednesday of reneging on an agreement to establish a
transitional government in Syria and of prolonging the bloodshed
by encouraging the rebels fighting to topple President Bashar
al-Assad.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said an agreement made by
world powers and the then-peace envoy Kofi Annan in Geneva on
June 30 was still valid and urged the West to do more to put it
into practice.
"We remain convinced that what was achieved in Geneva should
not be sabotaged. We will be demanding in the next few days a
clear answer from our partners on whether they confirm what they
signed in Geneva," Lavrov said.
"And if so, then why don't they take any measures to execute
that plan?" he told a news conference in the Belarus capital
Minsk.
The Geneva deal did not specify what role, if any, Assad
should have in a transitional administration that would seek to
end the violence in an uprising that began in March 2011.
Since Geneva, fighting has intensified and Annan has
resigned, his peace plan in tatters.
Most Western and Arab nations have called on Assad to go,
saying his government's violent response to initially peaceful
protests give him no place in a future Syria.
Russia has opposed tougher U.N. sanctions against Damascus,
a long-time strategic ally, but denies it is actively helping
Assad remain in power.
"It is essential that all external players put pressure on
all Syrian sides and stop encouraging the opposition to continue
its military struggle," Lavrov said.
U.N. human rights investigators said on Wednesday that both
sides in Syria had committed war crimes but that rebel
violations "did not reach the gravity, frequency and scale" of
those carried out by the army and security forces.