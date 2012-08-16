* Russia and U.S. divided over approach to Syria
* Russia sees greater need for U.N. presence there than U.S.
By Gabriela Baczynska
MOSCOW, Aug 16 Russia told the United States on
Thursday it favours a continued United Nations presence in
Syria, warning a U.N. exit from the Middle Eastern country would
have "serious negative consequences".
Moscow and Washington are divided over how best to help end
the bloodshed in Syria, where opponents of President Bashar
al-Assad say some 18,000 people have been killed since an
uprising began in March 2011.
The United States has said unarmed U.N. observers should not
remain in Syria beyond an Aug. 19 deadline, but that it is
willing to consider an alternative U.N. presence in the country.
But in a meeting with U.S. Under Secretary of State Wendy
Sherman, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov
emphasised "the need to maintain the U.N. presence in Syria,"
the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Gatilov "underscored that the exit of the United Nations
from Syria in the current situation would have serious negative
consequences not only for the country, but for the whole
region," it said. It made no specific mention of observers.
In April, the U.N. Security Council approved the deployment
of 300 monitors to observe a failed ceasefire as part of a
U.N.-backed peace plan, but Russia and China have vetoed three
other resolutions criticising Damascus and threatening
sanctions.
The number of observers was halved last month when the
Security Council renewed the mission, known as UNSMIS, for 30
days. The emphasis was also switched from unarmed observers
monitoring a nonexistent truce to some 100 civilian staff
pursuing a political solution and monitoring rights abuses.
The U.S. envoy to the United Nations, Susan Rice, said last
week that there was no point renewing the monitors' mandate
again because there was no ceasefire for them to observe.
Western nations blame Syria's government for most of the
violence and say Russia should put more pressure on Assad, while
Moscow accuses the West of encouraging his opponents and says
the United States, Europe and Arab states should do more to
persuade rebels to stop fighting.