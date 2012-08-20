* Rebels being massively supplied with Western arms -Gatilov
* West says Russia abetting conflict by blocking UN action
By Thomas Grove
MOSCOW, Aug 20 Russia on Monday cited what it
called increasing evidence that Syrian rebels were obtaining
large amounts of Western-made arms, suggesting the United States
and European countries are helping fuel persistent violence in
the divided country.
Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov's comments echoed
others that appear intended to blame Western and Arab countries
for the failure to end the conflict through diplomacy such as
outgoing mediator Kofi Annan's peace plan.
The West has accused Moscow of allowing Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad to act with impunity by repeatedly vetoing U.N.
resolutions meant to pressure the Syrian government, which
bought nearly $1 billion in arms from Russia last year.
"There is growing evidence, including in the media, that
Syrian opposition is massively supplied with Western-made
weapons through third countries," Gatilov wrote on his Twitter
microblog. He did not provide details.
The United States and Britain say they are providing
non-lethal assistance to rebel such as communications equipment
but not arms. Saudi Arabia and Qatar, two strong Arab opponents
of Assad, are believed to be funding a flow of weapons to
rebels.
In announcing his resignation as peace envoy effective at
the end of the month, Annan said "finger-pointing and
name-calling" had induced the impasse over the conflict, which
is sliding deeper into civil war after 17 months of violence.
Russia has strongly opposed any foreign intervention in
Syria and continues to support a now moribund-looking six-point
peace plan laid out by Annan. Moscow has repeatedly called on
the West and Arabs to press rebels to stop fighting.
Gatilov's comments came days after a U.N. report that
assessed that both security forces loyal to Assad and the
rebels, which broadly have the moral support of the West and
most Gulf Arab states, had committed war crimes.
Last week Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the West of
reneging on an agreement to help set up a transitional
government in Syria and of prolonging the bloodshed by
encouraging the insurgents to fight on.
U.N. military observers left Damascus on Monday after a
four-month mission in which they became helpless spectators of
the spiralling conflict, instead of monitoring a ceasefire
between Assad's forces and rebels.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said earlier this
month that the United States and Turkey were looking at all
measures to help Syrian rebel forces, including a no-fly zone
there as the conflict deepens.
Lavrov said in an interview with Sky News Arabia published
on Saturday that any attempt to use humanitarian concerns as a
pretext to establish no-fly zones or security zones on the
ground in Syria "for military purposes" was unacceptable.
A few days after Clinton spoke, U.S. Defense Secretary Leon
Panetta said a no-fly zone was not a "front-burner" issue and
Turkish newspapers quoted the U.S. ambassador to Ankara as
saying there were serious legal and practical obstacles to such
an idea.