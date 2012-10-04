MOSCOW Oct 4 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov urged Syria on Thursday to state publicly that a mortar
bomb attack on the Turkish border was accidental and would not
be repeated, RIA Novosti news agency said.
The Russian Foreign Ministry also called for restraint after
the attack in which five Turkish civilians were killed on
Wednesday.
"Through our ambassador to Syria, we have spoken to the
Syrian authorities who assured us ... that what happened at the
border with Turkey was a tragic accident, and that it will not
happen again," RIA quoted Lavrov as saying during a visit to
Islamabad.
"We think it is of fundamental importance for Damascus to
state that officially," he said.