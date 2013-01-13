PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 9
March 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MOSCOW Jan 13 The Syrian opposition should propose its own ideas for dialogue with Damascus in response to those aired by President Bashar al-Assad in a speech a week ago, Russian news agencies quoted Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Sunday.
"President Assad came out with initiatives aimed at inviting all opposition members to dialogue. Yes, these initiatives probably do not go far enough. Probably they will not seem serious to some, but they are proposals," Interfax quoted Lavrov as saying after talks with his Ukrainian counterpart in the Ukrainian city of Chernovtsy.
"If I were in the opposition's shoes, I would come up with my ideas in response on how to establish a dialogue."
March 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Expectations of strong U.S. payrolls after blockbuster ADP data
March 8 Some customers of U.S. wireless carrier AT&T were unable to use their cell phones to dial 911 emergency dispatchers in their area for a time on Wednesday, a problem the company later said has been resolved.