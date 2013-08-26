MOSCOW Aug 26 Russia is very concerned that
Washington may respond militarily to a suspected chemical
weapons attack by Syria's government, and Foreign Minister
Sergei Lavrov urged restraint when talking to his U.S.
counterpart, the ministry said on Monday.
"The minister (Lavrov) stressed that the official
announcements from Washington in recent days about the readiness
of U.S. armed forces to 'intervene' in the Syrian conflict have
been received in Moscow with deep concern," the foreign ministry
said in a statement, referring to a conversation on Sunday.
(reporting by Katya Golubkova, writing by Elizabeth Piper,
editing by Steve Gutterman)