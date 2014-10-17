MOSCOW Oct 17 U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura will visit Russia next week, the Moscow-based U.N. information centre said on Friday.

Russia, which has stood by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during the three-year-old conflict, has objected to a U.S.-backed bombing campaign against Islamic State targets in Iraq and Syria, saying they should have been agreed with Assad.

De Mistura is expected to meet Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Oct. 21, RIA news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov as saying.

