UPDATE 3-Oil prices fall to three-month low as U.S. rig count climbs
* Markets look ahead to U.S. interest rate decision (Updates prices)
MOSCOW Oct 17 U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura will visit Russia next week, the Moscow-based U.N. information centre said on Friday.
Russia, which has stood by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during the three-year-old conflict, has objected to a U.S.-backed bombing campaign against Islamic State targets in Iraq and Syria, saying they should have been agreed with Assad.
De Mistura is expected to meet Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Oct. 21, RIA news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov as saying.
(Reporting by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
* Markets look ahead to U.S. interest rate decision (Updates prices)
* But Adani says will provide India with cleaner coal, create jobs
JAKARTA, March 13 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will visit Japan and Indonesia next month, sources said on Monday, as part of an Asian tour amid concerns the Trump administration is rolling back Barack Obama's "pivot to Asia".