(Adds more on proposed peace conference)
By Denis Dyomkin and Gabriela Baczynska
SOCHI, Russia/MOSCOW Nov 26 Russia said on
Wednesday it would support President Bashar al-Assad to combat
"terrorism" in the Middle East, indicating there was no new room
for compromise on one of the key contentious issues in the
Syrian conflict.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov held talks with Assad's foreign minister, Walid
al-Moualem, on the Black Sea as part of Moscow's renewed
diplomatic push to restart peace talks on Syria.
"We share the view that the main factor driving the
situation in the Middle East is the terrorist threat," Lavrov
told a joint news conference with Moualem. "Russia will continue
supporting Syria ... in countering this threat."
Russia has been the key international ally of Assad in the
conflict, which is in its fourth year and where the situation on
the ground has deteriorated as Islamic State, an al Qaeda
offshoot, has grabbed large swathes of land.
The last round of talks between Damascus and the opposition
collapsed in February over rifts over Assad's role in any
transition out of the conflict. The main Syrian opposition in
exile and its Western and Arab backers want him to go.
But Moscow says advances made by Islamic hardliners mean
fighting "terrorism" should be the top priority for all
"healthy" forces now, and that that is not possible without
cooperating with Assad.
Lavrov criticised the United States for refusing to do that.
Moualem told the news conference his meeting with Putin was
"very productive" and that the Russian president confirmed his
resolve to develop ties with Damascus and Assad.
STALLED TALKS
Moualem also said he and Lavrov had discussed Moscow's
proposal to host peace talks on Syria and that they agreed to
continue discussing this. Lavrov said bringing together Damascus
and the opposition was difficult and required more time.
It is not clear who would represent the opposition if any
such talks are held.
While the West and Arab countries seeking Assad's exit
support the Turkey-based National Coalition for Syrian
Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, Russia says the exiled
organisation is just one opposition group and has no real
influence on what is happening on the ground.
Lavrov said any talks should include "a wide range of social
and political forces".
The United States has led a military campaign against
Islamic State that includes air strikes in Syria and Iraq and
support for moderate opposition groups and rebel fighters.
(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska,
Editing by Ralph Boulton and Susan Fenton)