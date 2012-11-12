BRIEF-Coach sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.3375 per share
* Coach inc. Declares quarterly cash dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
MOSCOW Nov 12 Russia said a new Syrian opposition coalition, formed at the weekend to oust President Bashar al-Assad, should seek an end to the Syrian crisis through negotiation and reject outside interference.
The Foreign Ministry said Russia's "main criterion ... remains the readiness of such alliances to act on the platform of a peaceful resolution of the conflict by Syrians themselves, without external interference, through dialogue and negotiations."
* Coach inc. Declares quarterly cash dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRUSSELS, Feb 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Spectra Energy partners reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results