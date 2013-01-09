MOSCOW Jan 9 Russian and U.S. diplomats plan to hold a meeting with the international mediator for Syria, Lakhdar Brahimi, on Friday in Geneva, Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov as saying on Wednesday.

Russian and U.S. diplomats held two trilateral meetings last month with Brahimi who is trying to end the nearly 22-month-old conflict between Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government and its opponents.