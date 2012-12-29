MOSCOW Dec 29 The situation in Syria is worsening but a negotiated solution to the 21-month-old conflict that has killed over 44,000 people remains possible, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday.

He spoke after talks in Moscow with U.N.-Arab League mediator Lakhdar Brahimi but appeared to offer no major new ideas for ending the conflict, in which rebels are trying to oust President Bashar al-Assad, a close ally of Moscow.