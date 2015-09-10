(Corrects to make clear Lavrov was not saying arms and
humanitarian aid carried simultaneously on same flights)
MOSCOW, Sept 10 Russia flies both military
equipment and humanitarian aid to Syria, Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov said on Thursday.
The United States and some European countries have expressed
growing concern over the cargo on flights from Russia to Syria.
Moscow has previously insisted in public that its flights to
Syria are only humanitarian. Washington has put pressure on
Greece and Bulgaria in recent days to deny Russia's requests to
use their airspace for its Syria flights.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Maria Kiselyova; Editing
by Hugh Lawson)