MOSCOW, June 5 Russia is training Syrian
military officers on anti-aircraft missile systems but not yet
on the advanced S-300 system, Interfax news agency reported on
Wednesday, citing a Russian military source.
Russia has said it will resist pressure to scrap a contract
to sell Damascus S-300s, which Western governments say could
prolong Syria's civil war, but President Vladimir Putin said on
Tuesday that S-300 missiles had not yet been sent to Syria.
Syrian officers are among about 250 foreigners from 19
countries being trained by a Russian military academy that is
responsible for air defence weapons, Interfax cited an
unidentified source as saying.
"Training of Syrian officers under the S-300 programme is
not yet taking place," the source was quoted as saying. He said
most of the Syrian officers had arrived before the uprising
against President Bashar al-Assad began in March 2011.
The S-300 is designed to shoot down planes and missiles at
200 km (125 mile) ranges. It could enhance Syria's
Russian-supplied defences against air attacks by Israel, or by
outside powers enforcing any future no-fly zone over the
country.
Some Western diplomats have suggested Moscow is using the
systems as a bargaining chip to try to amplify its voice in
efforts to end more than two years of bloodshed in Syria.
