* Russia says Syria proposal was discussed in general in
advance
* Moscow takes on potential peacemaker role
* Proposal may help Russia shield ally Assad
By Timothy Heritage and Gabriela Baczynska
MOSCOW, Sept 10 If it really was just an offhand
remark by the U.S. Secretary of State that gave Russia the
chance to play peacemaker in the Syrian conflict, Moscow is
certainly not letting on.
Instead it is presenting this week's proposal for Syria to
put its chemical arms under international control as an approach
worked out with the United States, a position that might help
U.S. President Barack Obama endorse it.
Either way, after two years of being painted in the West as
an obstacle to peace in Syria, Russia finds itself in the
unusual position of being a proponent of a plan that could
reduce tension in the Middle East, even though actually taking
control of Syria's chemical weapons in the middle of a war will
present considerable difficulties.
"I think that in the next seven to 10 days a decision will
be taken in principle," Alexei Pushkov, an ally of President
Vladimir Putin who heads the lower house of parliament's foreign
affairs committee, said on Tuesday.
Sealing the deal on chemical would take the heat out of the
situation and and boost chances of a negotiated solution to the
wider crisis.
"The key to overcoming the split in the international
community on the Syrian issue was the Russian proposal on
putting chemical weapons in Syria under international control."
However the initiative took shape, it gives Putin a chance
to strengthen his credentials as a statesman and could enhance
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's reputation as a wily diplomat.
Washington might beg to differ. It has suggested Moscow is
trying to buy time and pursuing peace moves only because of
Obama's threat of military action to punish Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad over an alleged chemical weapons attack.
But what a difference a few days make. Last week Obama and
Putin locked horns over Syria at a Group of 20 (G20) summit in
St. Petersburg and left the meeting of the club of developed and
developing nations bitterly divided.
Three months ago, Putin was frozen out at a Group of Eight
(G8) summit because of his support for Assad, and Obama later
likened him to a pupil who slouched at the back of the class.
Now, Russia suggests, he and Obama are united behind a plan
which both sides say could be a breakthrough, in spite of dismay
expressed over it by Syrian rebels, and scepticism among their
key Gulf Arab backers, who point out that a deal on chemical
weapons will not stop the bloodshed.
KERRY'S INTERVENTION
The Kremlin sought to underline this impression of unity on
Tuesday by saying that Putin and Obama had talked about the
chemical arms proposal last week in St Petersburg.
Its remark was intended to end speculation that Russia had
acted entirely alone and merely seized on a comment by U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry which the State Department later
played down as an attempt to make a rhetorical point.
After talks in London, Kerry was asked how military strikes
on Syria might be averted. He said Assad "could turn over every
single bit of his chemical weapons to the international
community in the next week. But he isn't about to do it, and it
can't be done."
Lavrov said on Tuesday he had discussed the idea with the
Americans before.
"(It) is not an entirely Russian initiative. It stems from
contacts we have had with our American colleagues, from
yesterday's statement by John Kerry, who said strikes could be
avoided if this problem is solved," Lavrov told reporters.
The initiative offers Obama a convenient way to pull back
from the threat of military action - which has left him
increasingly isolated - over the Aug. 21 gas attack which
Washington says killed some 1,400 people in a rebel-held area.
This suits the Kremlin because it wants to shield Assad, a
recipient of Russian arms, and prevent any military action that
is not approved by the U.N. Security Council to avoid
undermining the vehicle where Moscow holds a veto.
There is still little certainty as to how the proposal took
shape. Russian diplomats suggested that it was not entirely
scripted but a broad idea that had already been floated was
rapidly pulled into a diplomatic initiative on the back of
Kerry's remark.
"We heard Kerry's statement. We had contacts with our Syrian
colleagues. It happened yesterday," said one Foreign Ministry
official.
Another said the proposal had been discussed in broad terms
with Washington but added: "It was not discussed in detail with
the Americans because the Syrian government's response was not
known. We latched on to the statement by John Kerry."
The West is now watching to see whether Moscow follows
through on the plan or simply plays for time to stall military
action and protect Assad.
Lavrov may have called Washington's bluff by seizing on
Kerry's comment. Now the United States will want see whether
Russia backs up its words with deeds.
(Additional reporting by Alexei Anishchuk and Steve Gutterman;
Writing by Timothy Heritage; Editing by Giles Elgood)