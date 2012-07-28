(Adds details, context)
MOSCOW, July 28 Russia warned on Saturday that
it would not cooperate with European Union sanctions requiring
EU governments to search vessels suspected of carrying weapons
into Syria, a defiant stance that is likely to spark anger in
the West.
EU governments agreed the new embargo rules on Monday in an
effort to prevent arms from reaching Syria, where 16 months of
violence that Western nations blame mostly on the government has
killed more than 18,000 people by some estimates.
Russia, which has blocked efforts to threaten the government
with U.N. Security Council sanctions and has criticised Western
embargoes, said it does "not intend to take any part in the
measures to implement the EU decisions aimed against Syria."
"We ... will not consider appeals and give consent to
searches of vessels sailing under the Russian flag, nor to the
application of other restrictive measures to them," Foreign
Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich said in a statement.
Russia has faced sharp Western criticism over arms
deliveries to the Syrian government. President Vladimir Putin
said last month that Moscow was not supplying any weapons that
could be used in a civil conflict.
A cargo ship Russia said was carrying three repaired
helicopters and air defence systems to Syria turned back toward
Russia last month when its London-based insurance company
withdrew coverage.
Russian officials subsequently said the cargo ship's Curacao
flag would be replaced by a Russian one and the vessel was
initially reported to have headed toward Syria again, but
Russia's Interfax news agency reported last week that the
helicopters had been off-loaded in Russia.
In January, sources in Russia and Cyprus said a
Russian-operated ship carrying ammunition reached Syria after
being temporarily halted during a refuelling stop in Cyprus.
