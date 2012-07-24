(adds quotes)

MOSCOW, July 24 Russia on Tuesday reiterated a warning to its citizens against travelling to Syria, citing what it called the "extremely tense situation" and persistent fighting.

The Foreign Ministry "once again strongly recommends Russian citizens refrain from visiting (Syria) due to the continuing extremely tense situation and continuing clashes in various regions between government forces and the armed opposition."

The statement pointed out that state-controlled airline Aeroflot was suspending flights between Moscow and Damascus as of Aug. 6. The airline cited low demand.

Russia has blunted Western efforts to force President Bashar al-Assad to step aside. Last week, Moscow vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution that would have threatened sanctions if his government did not halt violence against a popular uprising.