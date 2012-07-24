BRIEF-KKR invests in China's Gambol pet group
* Says KKR makes its investment from its China growth fund. Further details of transaction are not disclosed Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, July 24 Russia on Tuesday reiterated a warning to its citizens against travelling to Syria, citing what it called the "extremely tense situation" and persistent fighting. (Writing by Steve Gutterman, editing by Diana Abdallah)
* Says KKR makes its investment from its China growth fund. Further details of transaction are not disclosed Further company coverage:
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak announced on Monday that Saudi Arabia's state oil company Saudi Aramco will invest $7 billion into an oil refinery and petrochemical project in Malaysia's southern state of Johor.
* Agreement enables argo group u.s. To underwrite a suite of physical damage and liability products for recreational marine businesses