ST. PETERSBURG, Russia Nov 22 Russian President
Vladimir Putin said on Friday Western states must persuade the
Syrian opposition to attend talks with President Bashar
al-Assad's government which he said should take place as soon as
possible.
Russia, which backs Assad, and the United States, which
supports the opposition, announced plans in May to convene a
"Geneva 2" conference to try to end the Syrian conflict, which
has killed well over 100,000 people since March 2011.
But no date has been set. U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon
said this month that the target was now mid-December.
"Russia took on the responsibility of convincing the Syrian
leadership. We did our part. It is up to our partners, who must
convince the opposition to do the same," Putin said at a joint
news conference with Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan.
Russia has been Assad's strongest supporter, while Turkey
backs the opposition. Putin and Erdogan voiced starkly different
views of who is responsible for the bloodshed in Syria.
Putin, who said his telephone conversation with Assad last
week was their first direct contact since 2007, said the Syrian
leader cares about the humanitarian crisis in his country. Putin
said Islamist militants were to blame for much of the violence.
Erdogan said delays to the peace conference were simply
buying time for Assad. "The civilian population has been killed
with planes, helicopters, tanks and shells. In Syria, the regime
bears the primary responsibility for this," he declared.
