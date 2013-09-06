(Adds quotes, context)
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, Sept 6 Russia and the
international peace envoy for Syria warned on Friday that U.S.
military action against Syria would be illegal without U.N.
Security Council approval and would undermine the chances for a
political solution to the conflict.
Remarks by U.N.-Arab League envoy Lakhdar Brahimi and
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, after a meeting with
ministers from several other G20 states, added to pressure on
President Barack Obama to refrain from ordering strikes.
"International law says that no country is allowed to take
the law into their hands - they have to go through the Security
Council," Brahimi told reporters in a joint appearance with
Lavrov after the talks on the sidelines of a G20 summit.
Lavrov said that "a clear understanding is taking shape
among many responsible states that the use of force, bypassing
the Security Council, would essentially put an end to efforts to
reach a political settlement and convene an international
conference."
Russia and the United States announced in May that they
would try to bring the Syrian government and opposition together
at a peace conference known as Geneva 2, but Brahimi also said
military action would hurt the chances of it ever happening.
"Geneva 2 now is in danger because of the events of Aug. 21
and what may follow," Brahimi said of an alleged chemical
weapons attack, which the United States blames on government
forces, and the possibility of punitive military strikes.
(Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage and
Mike Collett-White)