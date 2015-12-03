* Major powers downbeat about Riyadh meeting
* Saudi seeking leading role among Sunni Muslims
* Saudis see opportunity to shape the war in Syria
By Angus McDowall
RIYADH, Dec 3 Saudi Arabia's effort to unite
Syrian rebels in Riyadh next week will be a big test of its
regional ambitions after years of bickering between opposition
groups and serious misgivings about the initiative among major
powers with a stake in the war.
Since King Salman took power in January, Riyadh has tried to
position itself as leader of the Middle East's Sunni Muslims,
most of whom want to see Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
toppled and the influence of his Shi'ite ally, Iran, curbed.
Riyadh now sees an opportunity to shape the war in Syria
after the Russian intervention, the European refugee crisis and
the Paris attacks reawakened international engagement with the
conflict and the threat posed by Islamic State.
"This conference is meant to change the situation on the
ground," said a senior Western diplomat in the Gulf, pointing to
the need to strengthen what he called the "moderate opposition"
in Syria, which opposes both Assad and Islamic State.
Next week's gathering will be attended by around 65 members
of the political and armed opposition, including around 15
representatives from armed groups. Of the two most powerful
armed groups, Islamic State has not been invited and the al
Qaeda offshoot Nusra Front is also not expected.
However, with Iran decrying the meeting as harmful to peace
prospects, Turkey alarmed by the likely presence of Kurds, and
Western countries concerned by the role that Islamists will
play, Saudi Arabia may struggle to achieve that.
For Saudi Arabia, Syria has been secondary to Yemen this
year as the main cockpit in an overarching struggle for regional
influence with Iran, but the ruling Al Saud continue to regard
the Syrian civil war as the rivalry's pivotal battlefield.
The war pits the Syrian army and allied militias including
Lebanese Hezbollah fighters backed by Iran and Russia, against
an array of competing rebel and jihadi fighters, who include
Arabs and Kurds.
The rebel splits on the ground have been exacerbated by
rival agendas of their supporters in the Gulf states, Turkey and
Western countries. Syria's political opposition in exile also
has little influence inside the country, further complicating
efforts to form a united front against Assad.
FLAWED STRATEGY
While the rebels' external backers are united in describing
Islamic State as a bitter enemy, Western countries see it as the
biggest and most urgent threat, while Turkey and the Gulf states
continue to regard Assad as the underlying problem.
Although Saudi Arabia last year helped bring together a
group of Arab countries to support U.S.-led air strikes against
Islamic State, its military role in the coalition was mostly
symbolic.
While it has continued flying some missions against the
group this year, say diplomats, its role has been greatly
reduced as a result both of unease with the coalition's strategy
and Riyadh's overwhelming military focus on the war in Yemen.
The most recent Saudi air strikes in Syria that the diplomat
and a Saudi insider could remember came over a month ago, they
said. A second senior Western diplomat in the Gulf said Saudi
Arabia was still flying some missions.
Now Riyadh wants to focus on forging from the Syrian
opposition a coherent body that can function as a serious
interlocutor, and dismiss the argument made by Assad, Iran and
Russia that it is dominated by militants.
Gaining some kind of agreement at the meeting between a wide
variety of opposition groups will not be the only problem,
however. A bigger task may be persuading Riyadh's allies to
accept any outcome from the talks.
"Just to be organising this is a big deal. There has been a
lot of hedging over who to invite. It's an evolving discussion
between the Saudis, the U.S., the Turks and others. There are
lots of issues with various groups," said the second senior
Western diplomat.
Turkey has clear reasons for concern. Ankara faces not only
the threat from Islamic State, but also the prospect of Assad,
shielded by Russia and Iran, holding on to power, while Kurdish
rebels backed by the United States make territorial gains.
It has warned both the United States and Russia that it will
not tolerate any such gains by the Washington-backed Kurdish YPG
militia close to its frontiers in north-western Syria and
privately deprecates Saudi efforts to include the group.
Western countries fret about powerful Islamist groups like
Ahrar al-Sham, which are ideologically similar to al Qaeda but
which Turkey and Gulf states view as moderate because they voice
no ambitions to wage a wider regional jihad.
Renewed tensions between Turkey and Russia after the
shooting down of a Russian jet present another obstacle to
reaching a broader agreement on Syria, but Riyadh still regards
engagement with Moscow as vital.
Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has visited Russia
twice this year, and according to both Western diplomats and
Gulf diplomats, still thinks there is a possibility that Moscow
will eventually drop its support for Assad.
According to Mustafa Alani, an Iraqi security expert with
close ties to Riyadh's Interior Ministry, it was because of
Russia that Riyadh agreed to host the meeting, working to
deliver a group that can negotiate opposite Assad.
"They understand the complexity of their task. How difficult
it will be to come up with something tangible," he said. "So
they will not aim to create a centralised leadership that
reflects who controls the ground because this will be
impossible. They will aim to produce a centralised leadership
that has reasonable, rational thinking and can sit at the
table."
(Additional reporting by Yara Bayoumy in Dubai and John Irish
in Paris; Editing by Giles Elgood)