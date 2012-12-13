BEIRUT Dec 13 Syria denied on Thursday that it had used Scud missiles in its fight against "terrorist groups," a Foreign Ministry statement posted on state news agency SANA said.

"The Foreign Ministry confirms that these (Scud) missiles were not used in confronting the terrorists groups," it said.

U.S. and NATO officials said on Wednesday Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces have fired Scud-type ballistic missiles against rebels in recent days. Damascus refers to rebels fighting to oust Assad as terrorists.