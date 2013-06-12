(Adds dropped first name, title in paragraph 26)
* Syrian crisis fuels sectarian tensions in the Gulf
* Inflammatory language stoked by gory footage posted online
* Shi'ites fear being blamed for Iran, Hezbollah's role in
crisis
By Sami Aboudi
DUBAI, June 12 Shi'ite Muslims in the Gulf,
alarmed by the shrill sectarian rhetoric of some Sunni clerics
after Lebanon's Hezbollah militia entered Syria's civil war,
fear they will be blamed and may be victimised for the
bloodshed.
"Hate language is on the rise, in the press, on social media
and even at lectures in mosques. Shi'ites in general are being
blamed for what's happening in Syria," said Waleed Sulais, a
researcher at the Saudi Adalah Centre for Human Rights.
Emotions over the Syrian conflict have been stoked by gory
online videos depicting atrocities in stark language that plays
on the Sunni affiliation of most of the rebels and on President
Bashar al-Assad's Alawite family, an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam.
Respected Muslim religious figures have now lent a measure
of authority to inflammatory online sectarian material, casting
the conflict as part of a wider Sunni-Shi'ite struggle.
The influential Sunni cleric Youssef al-Qaradawi urged
Sunnis to join a jihad (holy war) in Syria, and his Qatar-based
International Association of Muslim Scholars has called for a
"day of rage" over the conflict next Friday.
In Egypt, the most populous Arab state, a senior preacher
from the ruling Muslim Brotherhood, Salah Sultan, called the
Shi'ite Hezbollah (party of God) movement "the party of Satan"
in a nationally televised sermon last Friday.
Such talk has aggravated a geopolitical split between
countries allied to Shi'ite power Iran and those aligned with
Gulf Sunni states, a divide that has turned into an all-out
proxy war in Syria.
"There is a very raw sectarian nerve that is being twitched
and stroked in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries right
now," Sheikh Mohammad al-Mubarak al-Sabah, Kuwaiti Minister for
Cabinet Affairs and a Sunni Muslim, told Reuters.
"It's very flammable, very sensitive... Unfortunately Syria
has become the new battleground for a very ancient tug of war."
Gulf Arab states have been among the rebels' main supporters
while Iran has backed Assad with arms and cash, and encouraged
fighters from its Lebanese ally Hezbollah to join the struggle.
While Sunni volunteers have swelled rebel ranks, the rebels
report that large numbers of Shi'ite fighters are now crossing
into Syria from Iraq, another Gulf state with its own deepening
sectarian divide, to help Assad, whose forces are massing for an
offensive on the northern city of Aleppo.
Some Sunni clerics have extended their verbal assault to
local Shi'ites, who are a minority group in Saudi Arabia and
Kuwait but a majority in Bahrain, branding them tools of
non-Arab Iran.
"Everything that happens in Syria or Lebanon has an impact
everywhere in the region," said Jihan Kazerooni, vice president
of the Bahrain Rehabilitation and Anti-Violence Organisation
(BRAVO). "As a Bahraini woman, I am afraid of a sectarian war."
SUSPICION, DISCRIMINATION
Mutual suspicion has fuelled a historic rift in Islam that
began after the death of the Prophet Mohammad in 632 AD.
Shi'ites, followers of the Prophet's son-in-law Ali and his
descendants, complain of systematic discrimination and neglect
of their communities.
"In times of high tension, like the times we are going
through now, these unfortunate sectarian issues rise up to the
surface," said Alanoud Alsharekh, a senior fellow at the
International Institute for Strategic Studies.
Minorities close ranks against perceived external threats.
Videos posted on the Internet from the battlefront in Syria
have served to polarise Gulf Arabs, whose Shi'ite communities
increasingly complain they are seen as Iranian agents.
Shi'ites point to the recent digging up by rebels near
Damascus of the grave of a seventh-century figure revered by
Shi'ites, and the filmed cutting out of the heart of a Syrian
government soldier by a rebel fighter as examples of what could
happen to them if hardline Islamists take charge.
For their part, Sunnis say Assad's forces have committed
countless massacres in their struggle to shield the president
from being overthrown.
"What is dangerous about this issue is that while the media
may target Hezbollah, all the Shi'ites are implicated in this,"
Sulais said. "Everybody is regarded as a Hezbollah supporter."
IRANIAN FACTOR
Although Syria is ruled by the secular pan-Arab Baath party,
many Gulf Arabs fear a victory by the Iranian-backed Assad could
extend Tehran's influence across what Jordan's King Abdullah
once called a Shi'ite crescent stretching from Tehran to Beirut.
Sunni-led Gulf Arab states accuse Iran of being behind an
uprising by Bahrain's majority Shi'ites in 2011 that threatened
the Sunni monarchy, and blame them for occasional protests by
minority Shi'ites in eastern Saudi Arabia.
Saudi forces intervened to help Bahrain's ruler crush the
revolt.
Riyadh has also blamed Iran for an alleged plot to kill its
ambassador in Washington, and has also rounded up a number of
people accused of espionage for Tehran.
When Assad's forces, backed by Hezbollah fighters retook
Qusair town last week, some Saudis saw that as an Iranian win.
"If Bashar al-Assad's regime survives, Iran and Hezbollah
will also be victorious. Thus, it is not an exaggeration to say
that this is a decisive battle for the Gulf states, Jordan and
Lebanon, and before them all Syria," Saudi columnist Abdul
Rahman al-Rashed said.
GOVERNMENT ROLE
Although some conservative clerics who have blasted Shi'ites
are close to Gulf Sunni governments, the increasingly sectarian
language does not necessarily have official backing.
In 2003, Saudi Arabia set up the King Abdulaziz Center for
National Dialogue as a venue to promote understanding. Last year
King Abdullah said a centre to study Muslim sects was being set
up, a statement seen as sending a message to Sunni clerics that
they should regard Shi'ites as proper Muslims.
Now, however, Sulais said he feared years of efforts by Gulf
governments to improve relations between Sunnis and Shi'ites
"are being wasted".
Despite the high tensions, there has been virtually no
incident of friction in countries with mixed populations, thanks
to strong government policies that do not tolerate to strife. So
harsh words have yet to turn into deeds.
Government-approved sermons preached in Saudi Arabia last
Friday mostly focused on social issues such as behaviour in the
summer holidays and combating drug abuse.
Shi'ite clerics across the Gulf also sought to calm tempers,
appealing to followers to avoid inflaming passions.
"Today, more than ever, we need to shy away from aggravating
the sectarian spasm and confessional tensions, and to work to
create a positive climate and prepare the ground to contain all
forms of partisanship and agitation," Sheikh Nasser al-Asfour, a
Bahraini cleric, said according to al-Wasat daily on Sunday.
Sheikh Abdullah Ahmed al-Youssef, in a Friday sermon in the
mostly Shi'ite Saudi city of Qatif, expressed sorrow at what he
called "the dangerous division" that Muslims are living through.
He noted that more Muslims have died at the hands of fellow
Muslims than at the hands of Israel.
