BEIRUT Dec 16 Syrian Vice President Farouq
al-Sharaa told a Lebanese newspaper that neither the forces of
President Bashar al-Assad nor opposition fighters were able to
win the war in Syria.
Sharaa said the situation in the country was heading from
bad to worse and that a "historic settlement", involving the
formation of a national unity government "with broad powers",
was needed to end the conflict, according to comments carried by
al-Akhbar newspaper.
Assad has ultimate power in Syria while Sharaa, a Sunni
Muslim, has a ceremonial role in a power structure dominated by
Assad's Alawite minority. He has rarely appeared in public since
the revolt against Assad erupted 21 months ago.
The comments, excerpts from a longer interview due to appear
in al-Akhbar's Monday edition, were Sharaa's first public
remarks since July last year.
Sources close to the Syrian government say he was among a
group of politicians who had pushed for dialogue with the
opposition and objected to the military crackdown against an
uprising that began peacefully.
Assad's government says it is fighting Islamist extremists
backed by the Sunni rulers of Arab Gulf states and Turkey.
Several opposition sources say Sharaa is believed to be
under house arrest, and opposition activists have announced his
defection several times this year.
"With every passing day the political and military solutions
are becoming more distant. We should be in a position defending
the existence of Syria. We are not in a battle for an individual
or a regime," Sharaa was quoted as saying.
"All the opposition cannot decisively settle the battle and
what the security forces and army units are doing will not
achieve a decisive settlement," he told the paper.