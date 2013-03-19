BEIRUT, March 19 Twenty-six people were killed
in a rocket attack near the northern Syrian city of Aleppo on
Tuesday, a human rights monitoring group with a network of
sources of the ground said.
"Sixteen Syrian regular army soldiers were killed in Khan
al-Assal," Rami Abdelrahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for
Human Rights, told Reuters. "Ten more died in hospital but I
cannot confirm if they are civilians or soldiers."
Syria's government and rebels accused each other of firing a
rocket loaded with chemical agents outside the northern city on
Tuesday. Abdelrahman said he could neither confirm nor deny
reports of chemical weapons and referred to the strike as a
"rocket attack."
(Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Janet Lawrence)