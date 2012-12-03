BEIRUT Dec 3 Syria's Foreign Ministry spokesman
Jihad Makdissi has been sacked for making statements which did
not reflect official government positions, Lebanon's al-Manar
Television said on Monday.
Makdissi often spoke at news conferences in Damascus to set
out Syria's response to the uprising against President Bashar
al-Assad but was rarely seen in the media in recent weeks,
raising speculation that he may have defected.
Makdissi's mobile telephone was switched off on Monday
evening and there was no immediate comment on Syrian state
media.