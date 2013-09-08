* With eyes on rebels, military races to prepare for strike
* Damascus residents fear insurgents poised to enter city
* Gaps in air defences, new command structures
BEIRUT, Sept 8 It isn't the U.S. cruise missiles
that terrify Saleem, a pro-government militia fighter who
survived some of the toughest battles of Syria's civil war. It's
the rebel onslaught that could begin once American bombs start
to fall.
Holed up on bases where loudspeakers blare patriotic songs,
or scattered for their safety in tented camps, Syrian soldiers
are bracing for an attack by a superpower which they have little
power to resist.
Orders have been given to stand firm. Headquarters buildings
have been evacuated, infantry dispersed into small formations,
hospitals stocked with emergency supplies and radar stations
placed at the highest level of alert.
"I'm more afraid now than I was ever when we fought in
Qusair or Khalidiyeh," said Saleem, referring to some of the
most hard-fought battles of the past six months.
"If a foreign strike comes and the rebels manage to
intensify their operations simultaneously, that's a whole new
level of combat. I'm still more scared of rebel mortars than
U.S. cruise missiles."
Interviews conducted remotely with more than a dozen Syrian
soldiers, officers and members of militia groups backing
President Bashar al-Assad reveal deep fears as they prepare for
U.S. strikes at locations across the country.
Most of the soldiers were contacted by a Syrian journalist
working for Reuters, now based in Beirut, who cannot be
identified for security reasons. The soldiers he spoke to also
requested anonymity or used only their first names.
Their comments reveal a military worried about its prospects
after strikes that could reshape the battlefield in a war that
has already killed more than 100,000 people and driven a third
of the population of 22 million from their homes.
Many said their greatest worry is not the American missiles
themselves, but the prospect that outside intervention could
embolden their rebel enemies, who could launch an offensive and
tip the balance of power in the two-and-a-half year civil war.
Although commanders spoke of unspecified plans to fight back
against U.S. attacks, junior service members described the
notion of actually taking on U.S. forces as absurd.
"Our small warships are spread around the coast on full
alert, and why? To confront the U.S. destroyers? I feel like I'm
living in a bad movie," said a Syrian Navy sailor reached on a
vessel in the Mediterranean.
"Of course I'm worried. I know we don't really have anything
to confront the Americans. All we have is God."
"WE'RE NOT IDIOTS"
Soldiers celebrated last week when U.S. President Barack
Obama announced that he would go to Congress to seek approval
before launching strikes to punish Syria for a poison gas attack
that Washington says was carried out by Assad's forces.
A resident the Damascus suburb of Jumayra described soldiers
at a nearby military research complex partying in the street,
drinking spirits and smoking water pipes after Obama's speech
that put military action off for weeks.
But despite government declarations that Obama's hesitation
was a "political victory", Syrians still expect that the
reprieve will be only temporary. Preparations have been made for
deadly strikes.
At a military hospital in Damascus, one medic said doctors
had redistributed field clinics and restocked and hospitals and
dispensaries. Ambulances had been fitted with supplies for
emergency surgery, he said.
"I've worked here 10 years. The last major alert we had was
during the war on Iraq. We were at 75 percent alert then. This
is the first time I've ever seen an 100 percent alert."
Any U.S. attacks will come after months in which the war had
been going the government's way. Last year saw rebels make rapid
gains, but this year government forces have fought back with the
support of Lebanon's Hezbollah Shi'ite militant group,
recapturing much of the central region of the country.
The main tactic that commanders said they were implementing
to protect their forces from U.S. strikes is to disperse them
away from sites that would be targets.
In Homs, a strategic central province that is home to
important bases and scene of many of this year's government
advances, the colonel of an infantry division said he had spread
his 20,000 troops across the territory in small encampments.
Fuel, food and weapons have been discretely shipped at night
to previously-agreed secret locations.
"We're not idiots. We've evacuated our headquarters and
we've spread all our manpower out," he said.
He also implemented a diffuse "cluster" system of command to
temporarily replace the traditional military hierarchy, in which
the commanding officer sits atop a pyramid of subordinates.
The structure not only makes units harder to target but also
proved effective this year in urban fighting, with government
forces learning to operate more like both their Hezbollah allies
and their rebel guerrilla foes.
"Now we have small clusters of 20 to 50 men. Each cluster
works individually and their leader reports directly to the
commanding officer. It makes us more mobile and effective on the
ground," the colonel said.
The central area around Homs, where the government seized
back territory from the rebels this year, would be a main area
where Syria's forces will be looking to prevent the rebels from
mounting a counter-offensive in the wake of U.S. strikes.
"The area between Homs and Damascus is an area of concern,"
he said. "Any attack on Homs is an attempt to divide Syria. If
Homs is destroyed, it could open a route for the rebels between
the north and the south, or re-open the route to Lebanon."
Syria's infantry forces have been hurt by low pay and
tension between members of Assad's minority Alawite sect and
conscripts from the Sunni Muslim majority. Nevertheless, the
colonel insisted morale was still high among his troops, and had
actually been boosted by the prospect of U.S. strikes.
"We're stuck in the same trench out here, so the sectarian
tensions have been subsiding because we're all facing the same
threat. Cruises missiles don't differentiate between Sunnis and
Alawites," he said. "I have three Sunni soldiers in my office. I
no longer see them as threats, I see them as my children."
MOMENTUM
The government will be hoping that attacks will not be
enough to shift the momentum against it. Assad's forces and
their Hezbollah allies remain far better armed than their
domestic adversaries.
Washington has given mixed signals about its plans. The
White House says any assault will be "limited", and bringing
down Assad is not the aim. U.S. officials are also worried about
tipping the balance too much in favour of rebels, many of whom
belong to anti-Western groups linked to al Qaeda.
But Washington also says any strikes will "degrade" the
Syrian government's ability to defend itself. Among targets
could be some of the 26 bases used by Assad's air force, one of
the government's main battlefield advantages.
There is little Syria can actually do to defend itself from
American missiles. Its air force and air defences would be of
little use. Israel has already proven that by bombing Syria
several times this year with impunity.
"There are holes in our defence system. Several fronts could
be used against us," acknowledged an air defence colonel in
Damascus, who said his forces were on the highest level of
alert. Surveillance and air defence systems have been damaged
because they have been dismantled in rebel-held areas, the air
defence colonel said.
He said he did not know exactly what Syria would do to
retaliate against U.S. strikes, but insisted there were plans to
fight back.
"We have all kinds of scenarios, we have plans A,B,C and D,
so to speak," he said. "I don't know what the exact response
will be, but I can tell you we won't just sit and watch."
Air defences themselves could be among the first targets.
"My friends here are a bit scared, and I am afraid too,"
said Nawrath, a 23-year-old soldier on an air defence base.
"We're on a radar base between Homs and Damascus. Of course we
are on the target list. But in the end, death is all the same."
Nawrath said air force commanders had been scrambling to
increase their scope of coverage ahead of a potential attack.
"They are trying to prepare plans to prevent aircraft from
entering and to widen our coverage area."
Whatever will come next, civilians say they are likely to
suffer. Those who live in pro-government areas are worried about
rebel advances if the military takes too much damage.
"State TV tells us every day that the rebels are taking one
big defeat after the other, but we can see that they are around
us, just a few blocks away," said shopkeeper Jamal, in the
Damascus Shi'ite neighbourhood of Hay al-Amin.
All that stands between the rebels and the old city are a
sports stadium being used as a military barracks and an
intelligence base, he said. "And if the U.S. hits hard, there
will be nothing."
A woman in Damascus said civilians would bear the brunt no
matter what - whether U.S. strikes tip the balance in the
rebels' favour or leave the army with the upper hand.
"Either the American strike could end up too weak and the
regime will take revenge against Damascenes. Or it could be too
strong and the rebels will take over and make little effort to
distinguish between collaborators and those who supported the
revolution," she said.
(Reporting by a journalist who cannot be identified for
security reasons; Additional reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis in
Amman and Erika Solomon in Beirut; Writing by Erika Solomon;
Editing by William Maclean and Peter Graff)