BEIRUT Nov 27 A Syrian military air strike
killed and wounded dozens of people when it hit an olive oil
press near the northern city of Idlib on Tuesday, activists
said.
Activist Tareq Abdelhaq said at least 20 people were killed
and 50 wounded in the attack, citing residents near the Abu
Hilal olive oil press, 2 km (1.2 miles) west of Idlib city.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it could only
confirm five deaths.
Syria's northern provinces, including Idlib, have been
subjected to heavy air assaults by government forces against
rebels who have been fighting for 20 months to topple President
Bashar al-Assad.
Activists said it was unclear if there was any rebel target
in the area and that the victims were civilians, but
acknowledged there were opposition fighters in the area.
They said a jet fired two barrel bombs that hit the press,
and that rebels gave medical treatment and helped evacuate
victims.
The British-based Observatory, which has a network of
activists across Syria, said that so far it has confirmed the
deaths of five people, with five wounded.
"Beyond this I cannot give accurate information. Up to this
point there have been problems reaching people in the area by
telephone," said the group's head, Rami Abdelrahman.
Activist reports are difficult to verify as the government
restricts access to foreign media outlets.