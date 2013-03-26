DOHA, March 26 An Arab summit agreed on Tuesday that Arab League member states had the right to provide military support to Syrians fighting President Bashar al-Assad, according to a draft declaration obtained by Reuters.

The summit, meeting in the Gulf state of Qatar, urged regional and international organisations to recognise the opposition National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces as the sole legitimate representative of the Syrian people, the draft said.

