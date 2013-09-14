GENEVA, Sept 14 The United States and Russia
have agreed on a proposal to eliminate Syria's chemical weapons
arsenal, Secretary of State John Kerry said on Saturday after
nearly three days of talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov.
Kerry said that, under the pact, Syria must submit a
"comprehensive listing" of its chemical weapons stockpiles
within one week.
Kerry, at a press conference with Lavrov, said that under
the agreement, U.N. weapons inspectors must be on the ground in
Syria no later than November. The goal, he said, is the complete
destruction of Syria's chemical weapons by the middle of 2014.
Kerry and Lavrov said that if Syria does not comply with the
agreement, which must be finalised by the Organization for the
Prevention of Chemical Weapons, it would face consequences under
Chapter 7 of the U.N. Charter, the part that covers sanctions
and military action.
Kerry said there was no agreement on what those measures
would be. U.S. President Barack Obama, he said, reserves the
right to use military force in Syria.
"There's no diminution of options," he said.
Lavrov said of the agreement, "There (is) nothing said about
the use of force and not about any automatic sanctions."