GENEVA, June 5 A conference on ending the fighting in Syria may possibly be held in July, international envoy for Syria Lakhdar Brahimi said after preparatory talks with U.S. and Russian officials on Wednesday.

He said the sole sticking poing was that the two Syrian sides themselves were not yet ready to commit to the conference. He will chair a second round of preparatory talks on June 25. (Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay)