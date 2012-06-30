GENEVA, June 30 British Foreign Secretary
William Hague called on Saturday for the United Nations Security
Council to start drafting a resolution next week setting out
sanctions against Syria.
Hague, in a speech to a ministerial meeting in Geneva,
obtained by Reuters, also said Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
and his close associates could not lead a transition.
Accountability for crimes must be part of such a process, he
said.
"The steps that we agree today and here I disagree with my
(Russian) colleague Sergei Lavrov, will require swift
endorsement from the U.N. Security Council in the form of a
Chapter VII Resolution. Without that and the prospect of
penalties for non-compliance, there can be little credible
pressure on the Syrian regime and other parties to change
course," Hague said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Angus MacSwan)