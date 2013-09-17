BEIRUT, Sept 17 Syria accused Western powers on
Tuesday of trying to wreck prospects for a negotiated settlement
to the country's 2-1/2-year conflict by imposing preconditions
on the peace process and supporting rebel fighters.
The comments, highlighting the precariousness of any
international mediation between Syria's two warring parties,
followed a meeting of foreign ministers from the United States,
France and Britain a day earlier. They warned there would be
consequences if President Bashar al-Assad did not hand over
Syria's chemical weapons.
A U.S.-Russian deal to remove the weapons averted the
immediate prospect of a U.S. military strike against Syria, but
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry insisted it offered Assad "no
lifeline" and that he had "lost all legitimacy".
Syrian state news agency SANA quoted an unnamed foreign
ministry official as saying the comments by the Western powers
"exposed the truth of their aims in Syria" and their desire to
impose their will on the Syrian people.
"Discussion of political and constitutional legitimacy in
Syria is the exclusive right of the Syrian people," it said.
The agreement to remove chemical agents by mid-2014 was seen
as a diplomatic success for foreign powers that might
reinvigorate efforts to set "Geneva 2" peace talks.
Geneva 2 seemed stalled indefinitely after a poison gas
strike outside Damascus that killed hundreds of people. The
opposition and Western powers blame Assad for the attack.
The opposition has refused to attend Geneva 2 talks if they
do not require that a final deal include the removal of Assad,
whose family has ruled Syria for four decades.
Kerry's comments appeared aimed at assuaging opposition
complaints that the diplomatic efforts on chemical weapons was
restoring Assad's legitimacy.
Western powers have given some support to insurgents
fighting to overthrow Assad but have hesitated to give them
sophisticated weaponry because of rebel divisions and the
dominance of hardline Islamist factions.
SANA accused Western powers of trying to prolong the
conflict and said their stated commitment to a negotiated
solution "contradicts their continuing attempts to preempt the
political process and impose preconditions on it and their
continuing support for groups practicing violence and terrorism
in Syria."
The SANA statement insisted Assad would remain in power "as
long as the people desired it," contradicting one of the primary
opposition demands that he be removed.
"Whoever is not pleased by this reality should not go to the
Geneva conference," the SANA statement said.
More than 100,000 people have been killed in the conflict,
which started as a peaceful protest movement in March 2011.