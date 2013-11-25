European shares drop on weaker updates, focus on Fed chair
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
WASHINGTON Nov 25 A peace conference on Syria is the best opportunity to form a transitional government to end the Syrian conflict but no one should underestimate the difficulties ahead, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday.
The United Nations announced it would convene an international peace conference in Geneva on Jan. 22 aimed at ending the Syrian civil war that has killed more than 100,000 people.
"We are well aware that the obstacles on the road to a political solution are many, and we will enter the Geneva conference on Syria with our eyes wide open," Kerry said in a statement.
The United States has opposed Iran attending the meeting because of its backing for President Bashar al-Assad's forces and wants Tehran to state its support for a political transition.
"We will continue to work in concert with the U.N. and our partners on remaining issues, including which countries will be invited to attend and what the agenda will be," Kerry said. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Vicki Allen)
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.