GENEVA, June 30 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov said he was "delighted" at the outcome of crisis talks on
Syria held in Geneva on Saturday and that the document agreed on
did not imply Syrian President Bashar al-Assad should step down.
Lavrov told a news conference there were no preconditions to
Syria's transition process and no attempt to exclude any group
from a proposed national unity government. The key point was
that the agreement did not attempt to impose a process on Syria,
he said.
