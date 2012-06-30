GENEVA, June 30 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he was "delighted" at the outcome of crisis talks on Syria held in Geneva on Saturday and that the document agreed on did not imply Syrian President Bashar al-Assad should step down.

Lavrov told a news conference there were no preconditions to Syria's transition process and no attempt to exclude any group from a proposed national unity government. The key point was that the agreement did not attempt to impose a process on Syria, he said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Angus MacSwan)