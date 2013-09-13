GENEVA, Sept 13 Negotiations between U.S. and Russian officials seeking an agreement to put Syria's chemical weapons under international control will continue on Friday night in search of a deal, the spokeswoman for Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

"We are staying, probably they will finalise it through the night," she told reporters in Geneva where Lavrov was meeting U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry. "I am not sure about tomorrow (Saturday), but they will go through the night."

"It is a sign that we are going on, that we proceed with talking and negotiating. Now it is like a real negotiating process, they are working on some real substance," she said.