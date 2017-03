GENEVA, Sept 13 The United States and Russia, in talks to eliminate Syria's chemical weapons programme, are "coming to agreement" on the size of its toxic stockpiles, a U.S. official said on Friday.

The talks between teams led by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, which began on Thursday, are at a "pivotal point" and are continuing into Saturday, the official told reporters.